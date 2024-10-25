Germany's Next-Gen Missile Ambitions Amid Ukraine Tensions
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius plans to develop an advanced version of the Taurus cruise missile and acquire 600 units, as Ukraine requests Berlin's support with long-range weapons. While there's political backing, funding uncertainties and geopolitical concerns loom over the initiative.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is making strides toward developing an advanced version of the Taurus cruise missile, aiming to procure 600 units, sources tell Reuters. The move comes as Ukraine urges Berlin to supply them with long-range weaponry amid ongoing regional conflicts.
Currently, German forces possess about 600 Taurus missiles, which are designed to hit valuable targets behind enemy lines. Despite Ukraine's requests for these missiles to counterbalance Russian assaults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has, so far, denied the transfer due to concerns over potential use against Russian territory.
While the project reportedly has the support of the ruling coalition, funding remains a challenge, with 350 million euros needed by 2025 to inaugurate development. The Kremlin has cautioned Germany that providing these weapons could escalate tensions between the two nations, adding further complexity to the situation.
