IndiaAI and Meta Launch GenAI Center of Excellence 'Srijan' and YuvaAI Initiative at IIT Jodhpur

IndiaAI and Meta have launched the "Center for Generative AI," named Shrijan (सृजन), at IIT Jodhpur, along with the YuvaAI Initiative, aimed at bridging the AI skills gap through capacity building. In partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), this initiative underscores India’s commitment to advancing open-source AI and fostering a robust ecosystem for innovation, positioning the country as a leader in AI technologies.

Establishing the Generative AI Center of Excellence, Shrijan

Located at IIT Jodhpur, Shrijan aims to cultivate the next generation of AI innovators and entrepreneurs, especially in large language models (LLMs) and open-source AI. A key focus will be empowering young developers to deploy and explore open-source LLMs across India, identifying local solutions through hackathons and collaborations with academic institutions nationwide. The research will be accessible to students through AICTE, along with direct connections to colleges, thereby promoting widespread learning and application.

Through initiatives like the Master Training Activation workshops, Shrijan will introduce selected colleges, data labs, and ITIs to foundational LLM concepts. The centre also plans to establish a supportive environment for student-led startups focusing on open-source AI applications. Shrijan’s activities, overseen by a joint committee of MeitY and Meta, will support India’s $5 trillion economic ambitions, fostering AI talent to drive growth across sectors.

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), commented on the value of collaboration between IndiaAI, IIT Jodhpur, AICTE, and Meta, stating that the partnership is pivotal for building a sustainable AI ecosystem rooted in ethical and responsible development. "These efforts will create a robust foundation for research and skill development in India’s AI landscape, with open-source innovation at its core," he noted.

Meta has pledged INR 750 Lakhs over the next three years, providing initial funding to IIT Jodhpur’s Shrijan CoE. The center will bring together researchers, educators, and industry experts to enhance accessibility to AI resources, encourage collaboration, and address critical areas such as education, healthcare, mobility, and sustainability. These efforts align with India’s long-term vision for AI, creating a collaborative and forward-looking research ecosystem while enabling India’s global leadership in responsible AI development. Shrijan will be led by a team of researchers, post-doctoral fellows, and graduate students from IIT Jodhpur, with planned collaborations spanning India’s healthcare and infrastructure sectors, including Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, AIIMS Jodhpur, and IHBAS Delhi.

Launching the YuvaAI Skilling Initiative for Youth Empowerment

Alongside Shrijan, Meta and MeitY have launched the YuvaAI Initiative under the broader Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI program, aiming to skill 100,000 youth in AI technologies over three years. Focused on young developers aged 18–30, the initiative provides training on open-source LLMs to help tackle real-world challenges. The program will engage youth across sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, and financial inclusion, with initiatives like hackathons, training workshops, and hands-on projects to enhance practical understanding.

The YuvaAI initiative will feature several resources: the GenAI Resource Hub, offering courses, case studies, and open datasets; the LLM for Young Developers Course, designed by Meta; and Master Training Activation Workshops. Hackathons under Unleash LLM will invite students to propose AI solutions for current societal issues, with top ideas awarded mentoring, seed grants, and market exposure. The AI Innovation Accelerator will also provide incubation and visibility to 10 student-led startups, advancing open-source AI models.

Professor Mayank Vatsa from IIT Jodhpur, speaking about Shrijan, said, "‘Shrijan,’ meaning ‘Creation,’ will serve as a premier center for generative AI research in India. With Meta’s support and MeitY’s guidance, our goal is to advance AI in a responsible, ethical, and impactful way while ensuring that the youth are at the forefront of this revolution."

In a further testament to the value of open-source innovation, Meta’s Vice President and Head of Public Policy for India, Shivnath Thukral, highlighted the partnership's alignment with the IndiaAI mission. "This initiative empowers the next generation to use AI for real-world challenges, cementing India’s place at the forefront of AI globally," he said.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, emphasized that the YuvaAI initiative marks a critical step in India’s AI journey. "This collaborative effort among academia, industry, and government agencies aims to build a future-ready AI ecosystem in India," he stated, highlighting the initiative’s role in bridging the AI talent gap across India’s academic institutions.

Last year, Meta partnered with IndiaAI to enhance AI and emerging technologies in India, including collaborations with the Ministry of Education for skill-building programs through CBSE and AICTE. Through these initiatives, IndiaAI and Meta are committed to advancing India’s AI infrastructure and fostering a vibrant community of skilled AI professionals.