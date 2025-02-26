Left Menu

Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Hiring Bias Claims

A lawsuit against Meta alleges the company prefers foreign workers over U.S. citizens to pay lower wages. The case involves U.S. citizens claiming Meta rejected them due to its preference for H-1B visa holders. The federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed, citing relevant statistics and previous agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:43 IST
Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Hiring Bias Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that Meta Platforms Inc. must confront a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring foreign workers on H-1B visas due to lower compensation costs compared to American workers. This move comes amidst growing scrutiny over labor practices in the technology sector.

Judge Laurel Beeler cited statistical evidence showing 15% of Meta's U.S. workforce as H-1B visa holders, compared to just 0.5% of the overall workforce, underpinning the allegations. This case has drawn significant attention, especially after Meta's October 2021 agreement to a $14.25 million settlement over similar claims.

The plaintiffs in the case, all U.S. citizens, allege systemic discrimination in hiring practices. Legal expert Daniel Low expressed hope that this case might prompt necessary reforms in the tech industry. The ongoing legal challenge highlights the contentious debate over diversity and inclusion within America's leading tech firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025