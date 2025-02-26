Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Hiring Bias Claims

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that Meta Platforms Inc. must confront a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring foreign workers on H-1B visas due to lower compensation costs compared to American workers. This move comes amidst growing scrutiny over labor practices in the technology sector.

Judge Laurel Beeler cited statistical evidence showing 15% of Meta's U.S. workforce as H-1B visa holders, compared to just 0.5% of the overall workforce, underpinning the allegations. This case has drawn significant attention, especially after Meta's October 2021 agreement to a $14.25 million settlement over similar claims.

The plaintiffs in the case, all U.S. citizens, allege systemic discrimination in hiring practices. Legal expert Daniel Low expressed hope that this case might prompt necessary reforms in the tech industry. The ongoing legal challenge highlights the contentious debate over diversity and inclusion within America's leading tech firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)