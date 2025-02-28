Meta Platforms to Launch Paid Subscription for AI Chatbot

Meta Platforms is set to venture into the paid subscription arena with its AI-enabled chatbot, Meta AI. This strategy mirrors the subscription services offered by tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft, aimed at providing advanced versions of their renowned chatbots, according to information from sources familiar with the matter.

Announced in September 2023, Meta AI utilizes large language models designed for complex reasoning tasks. However, while the testing phase is expected to start in the second quarter, significant revenue generation from the initiative is not anticipated until at least next year.

This development is part of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious plan to enhance the company's standing against competitors, including Google-backed AI endeavors. Reflecting its commitment to AI, Meta intends to allocate up to $65 billion this year on expanding its AI infrastructure, alongside initiatives geared towards creating AI-powered humanoid robots.

