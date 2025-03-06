Ashwini Vaishnaw launches IndiaAI compute portal, dataset platform AIKosha, other initiatives

Left Menu

Technology, specially AI, can be an enabling factor in achieving the 2047 Viksit Bharat dream, he added.Further, MeitY launched a competency framework for AI and public sector officials, and the India AI Startups Global Acceleration Programme.The ministry also awarded students under the India AI Fellowship programme, and recognised 30 selected AI applications.In March last year, the cabinet approved the IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

Marking a year of the IndiaAI Mission, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched the IndiaAI compute portal and dataset platform AIKosha, among a slew of other initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission, aimed at improving access to AI and fostering innovation.

The compute portal will provide access to compute more than 18,000 GPUs, cloud storage and other AI services to students, startups, researchers, academia, and government departments.

The platform aims to streamline access to high-quality non-personal datasets for AI innovation.

The Minister for Electronics and IT also launched AIKosha -- an all-in-one dataset platform providing resources, tools, and expert mentorship to help transform potential ideas into industry solutions.

Datasets will be available for model builders and developers to work with and launch India-specific AI models.

The compute portal will be used to develop India's own foundational model, Vaishnaw said, adding that the preparedness for India's own foundation model is progressing well and as many as 67 applications have been received.

Citing India's mission to the moon, he said the mission was conducted at a fraction of the cost of other countries' moon missions and the same model will be followed for the foundational model and India will build it at a fraction of cost of what other countries are doing it.

In 3-4 years, India should have its own GPUs competing at the global stage, Vaishnaw said, adding that the cost of using these GPUs is historically low at less than Rs 100/hour.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the launch of the compute portal will enhance the way AI gets rolled out and implemented across the country.

''The AI Compute Portal is the largest component of the India AI mission. Almost about 45 per cent of funds (of India AI Mission) are earmarked for that particular area,'' Krishnan said.

Technology, specially AI, can be an enabling factor in achieving the 2047 Viksit Bharat dream, he added.

Further, MeitY launched a competency framework for AI and public sector officials, and the India AI Startups Global Acceleration Programme.

The ministry also awarded students under the India AI Fellowship programme, and recognised 30 selected AI applications.

In March last year, the cabinet approved the IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore. It intends to establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalyzing AI innovation through public-private partnerships.

The mission is implemented by 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).

