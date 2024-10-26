Left Menu

Apple Triumphs in Patent Clash Over Masimo’s Smartwatches

A federal jury sided with Apple on Friday, deciding that Masimo's smartwatches violated two of Apple's design patents, resulting in $250 in damages awarded to the tech giant. The trial, held in Delaware, concluded that Masimo's W1 and Freedom watches and chargers infringed on Apple's patented smartwatch designs.

Despite this verdict, the jury also determined that Masimo did not infringe on Apple patents related to smartwatch inventions. Masimo stated that the verdict favored them on most fronts, especially by addressing only a discontinued module and charger. The company hailed the verdict as a victory against Apple seeking an injunction on their current products.

Masimo further accused Apple of hiring away its employees and using its pulse oximetry technology, gaining a temporary halt on certain Apple products. Apple responded by filing a countersuit, alleging Masimo copied Apple Watch features, further complicating the tech industry's ongoing patent battles.

