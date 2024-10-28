Major Developments in Health Industry: New Drug Approval, E. coli Safety, and Corporate Controversies

Eli Lilly has announced that it will start selling its weight-loss drug in Hong Kong by the end of the year after receiving government approval. The tirzepatide injections, known as Mounjaro, will be offered in a device called Kwikpen for weight management and type 2 diabetes.

In food safety news, McDonald's has confirmed that beef patties are not responsible for the recent E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder burgers. Cesar Pina, Chief Supply Chain Officer, assured that contaminated products have been removed from the supply chain.

Corporate turbulence hit Olympus Corp as CEO Stefan Kaufmann resigned amid allegations of illegal drug purchases, causing shares to drop 6%. Kaufmann had been in charge since April last year, focusing on expanding the company's medical equipment market.

(With inputs from agencies.)