Left Menu

India's Aerospace Leap: Tata-Airbus' Military Aircraft Facility Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez launched the TASL-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The facility represents India's first private-sector military aircraft assembly line, marking a significant milestone under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:25 IST
India's Aerospace Leap: Tata-Airbus' Military Aircraft Facility Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development for India's aerospace industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in India on Monday. This facility is set to manufacture C-295 military aircraft, becoming the first private-sector assembly line for military aircraft in the country.

The launch is expected to bolster India-Spain bilateral ties and align with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission, as highlighted by Modi. Looking ahead, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about the facility contributing to the manufacturing of civil aircraft in India.

The agreement with Airbus, worth nearly Rs 21,000 crore and signed in 2021, ensures the manufacturing of 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force's ageing fleet. The collaboration draws contributions from both defence public sector units and private enterprises, aiming at a comprehensive aircraft production ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024