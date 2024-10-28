India's Aerospace Leap: Tata-Airbus' Military Aircraft Facility Launch

In a major development for India's aerospace industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in India on Monday. This facility is set to manufacture C-295 military aircraft, becoming the first private-sector assembly line for military aircraft in the country.

The launch is expected to bolster India-Spain bilateral ties and align with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission, as highlighted by Modi. Looking ahead, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about the facility contributing to the manufacturing of civil aircraft in India.

The agreement with Airbus, worth nearly Rs 21,000 crore and signed in 2021, ensures the manufacturing of 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force's ageing fleet. The collaboration draws contributions from both defence public sector units and private enterprises, aiming at a comprehensive aircraft production ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)