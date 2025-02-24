Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: China's Aerospace Giant Tan Ruisong Expelled

Tan Ruisong, former chairman of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party for corruption. His expulsion is part of a broader purge targeting the military-industrial sector. The crackdown has led to the removal of several top military and aerospace figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:41 IST
In a recent development, China's anti-corruption watchdog has expelled Tan Ruisong, the former chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, from the Communist Party. This move is part of an extensive anti-corruption campaign aimed at the country's military-industrial sector.

The expulsion comes amid sweeping purges within China's military body, including the expulsion of 14 military delegates over the past two years, alongside significant figures like four generals. The crackdown underscores efforts to tackle deep-rooted corruption, which might impact President Xi Jinping's military modernization objectives.

Tan has been accused of living lavishly off the military sector, taking bribes, and misusing his position for enterprise restructuring and project contracting. His case follows a series of high-profile expulsions, including that of former military official Miao Hua, who was investigated for severe disciplinary violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

