Britain Sanctions Russian Agencies Over Ukraine Disinformation
The British government has imposed sanctions on three Russian agencies and three senior officials. These sanctions target those accused of using disinformation to destabilize Ukraine. The Social Design Agency and partner company Structura were implicated in attempts to undermine international support for Ukraine.
Britain's government has enacted sanctions targeting three Russian agencies and three high-ranking officials, accusing them of using disinformation to disrupt and destabilize Ukraine's democracy. This significant move was announced on Monday.
Among the sanctioned entities are the Social Design Agency and its partner, Structura, alleged to be involved in interference operations aiming to diminish global backing for Ukraine.
British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the gravity of the situation, declaring, 'Today's sanctions send a clear message; we will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
