Britain Sanctions Russian Agencies Over Ukraine Disinformation

Britain's government has enacted sanctions targeting three Russian agencies and three high-ranking officials, accusing them of using disinformation to disrupt and destabilize Ukraine's democracy. This significant move was announced on Monday.

Among the sanctioned entities are the Social Design Agency and its partner, Structura, alleged to be involved in interference operations aiming to diminish global backing for Ukraine.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the gravity of the situation, declaring, 'Today's sanctions send a clear message; we will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you.'

(With inputs from agencies.)