Guided Bomb Strikes Rock Kharkiv: Iconic Skyscraper Targeted

Russian forces launched attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaging key landmarks and injuring at least 19 individuals. The assaults targeted a renowned government building, termed the Soviet Union's first skyscraper. Additional strikes hit residential areas, with ongoing evaluations of damage and injuries by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces executed guided bomb attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing significant damage to key infrastructures and injuring at least 19 individuals, according to Ukrainian officials.

Reports indicate that one of the targets was a celebrated government building known as the Soviet Union's first skyscraper, dating back to 1928. The regional governor confirmed that several floors were destroyed, with emergency crews assessing the extent of the damage.

Earlier attacks wounded thirteen in Kharkiv and eight in Chuhuiv. The use of advanced guided bombs and multi-rocket systems has been noted, but reports remain unverified. Russian denials of civilian targeting remain unsubstantiated amidst these ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

