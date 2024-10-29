Guided Bomb Strikes Rock Kharkiv: Iconic Skyscraper Targeted

Russian forces executed guided bomb attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing significant damage to key infrastructures and injuring at least 19 individuals, according to Ukrainian officials.

Reports indicate that one of the targets was a celebrated government building known as the Soviet Union's first skyscraper, dating back to 1928. The regional governor confirmed that several floors were destroyed, with emergency crews assessing the extent of the damage.

Earlier attacks wounded thirteen in Kharkiv and eight in Chuhuiv. The use of advanced guided bombs and multi-rocket systems has been noted, but reports remain unverified. Russian denials of civilian targeting remain unsubstantiated amidst these ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)