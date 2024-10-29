Left Menu

Underwater Espionage: China's Secret Battle Beneath the Waves

China's Ministry of State Security has located and retrieved spying devices from both the ocean surface and its depths. These devices, capable of guiding foreign submarines, were hidden on the ocean floor, amidst rising tensions in the South China Sea involving China, the Philippines, and potentially the U.S.

29-10-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Ministry of State Security announced on Tuesday the retrieval of espionage devices from the ocean surface and depths, including underwater 'lighthouses' aiding the transit of external submarines.

The ministry disclosed these hidden devices were placed on the ocean floor to send information that could potentially 'pre-set the field for battle,' as detailed in an article shared on its official WeChat account. This revelation comes amid escalating sea and air confrontations in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines, increasing the risk of a potential conflict involving the United States, obliged to defend the Philippines if attacked.

Furthermore, China recently conducted military exercises around Taiwan, simulating attacks and deploying ships and aircraft, which sparked protests from Taiwan and the U.S. Analysts suggest a submarine arms race is heating up, with China expected to deploy a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines before the decade ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

