Exterro Bolsters Executive Team to Capitalize on Growth Opportunities

Exterro, Inc. has announced new executive appointments with Jim Cox as Chief Revenue Officer and John Vincenzo as Chief Marketing Officer. These hires aim to leverage the company's rapid expansion in the data risk management industry. Both executives bring significant experience in driving growth and enhancing market visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Exterro, Inc., a leader in data risk management, has expanded its executive team to sustain its growth trajectory. The company recently named Jim Cox as Chief Revenue Officer and John Vincenzo as Chief Marketing Officer, strategically placing them in roles to drive market expansion.

"Jim and John bring a wealth of experience in building high-performance teams," commented Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro. "Their appointments are vital as we aim to enhance our market presence with a robust go-to-market strategy that supports our innovative products."

Cox is set to enhance Exterro's partner programs, tapping into a major market opportunity by offering integrated solutions for data risk management. Vincenzo will focus on elevating Exterro's brand visibility, reinforcing the company's industry standing through innovative marketing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

