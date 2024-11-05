Left Menu

IDFC First Bank Pioneers Real-Time Cross-Border Payment Tracking

IDFC First Bank is the first Indian bank to offer a real-time tracking service for international money transfers. This new feature, available on the bank's mobile and online platforms, aligns with modern customer expectations for traceability in financial transactions, enhancing cross-border remittance transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:23 IST
IDFC First Bank Pioneers Real-Time Cross-Border Payment Tracking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC First Bank has positioned itself as a leader in India's banking sector by launching a real-time tracking service for international money transfers, a first for any Indian lender. This innovative service, developed with Swift, is accessible via the bank's mobile app and internet banking. It signifies a notable advancement in digital banking, exemplifying the Bank's commitment to seamless customer service.

The new service addresses a long-standing gap in the Indian banking industry, where real-time status updates and traceability for digital transactions were not available for money sent abroad. The bank noted that Indian customers, accustomed to digital payment systems like UPI or IMPS, expect similar transparency when dealing with cross-border remittances.

This pioneering move allows IDFC First Bank customers to track their international transactions with the same ease as tracking a food delivery, a feature permitted under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The LRS allows resident Indians to remit up to USD 2,50,000 annually for various purposes including education and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024