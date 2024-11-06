Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on Becoming Drone and Tech Industry Leader
Andhra Pradesh aims to lead India's drone and tech industries with new policies supporting the creation of a drone hub in Orvakal, a semiconductor ecosystem, and AI-driven data centres. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes investment incentives to attract manufacturers and drive innovation in the state.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has directed officials to create a leading drone policy as part of a broader state initiative to enhance tech industry leadership.
The upcoming policy for 2024-29 outlines a vision for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as the nation's forefront in drone manufacturing by offering significant investment incentives. The development of Orvakal as a drone hub and Amaravati as the drone capital are key components.
Additionally, Naidu introduced plans for AP Data Centre and SemiConductor Fab policies to attract infrastructure investments and position the state as an artificial intelligence data hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSNL Unveils Innovative 5G Services and Tech Innovations
Germany Introduces Bold Investment Incentives for SMEs
L'Oréal's Beauty Tech Innovation Program Awards Top Startups
UAE: A Beacon for Global Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Abu Dhabi Chamber Champions Clean Tech Innovations at ADIPEC 2024