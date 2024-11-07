Space Innovations: Wooden Satellites and Primordial Black Holes

Japan's innovative leap into space technology saw the successful launch of the world's first wooden satellite. Developed by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, the experiment aims to test the usability of timber in challenging environments, such as lunar and Mars missions. The satellite, LignoSat, was sent to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX mission.

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope has provided astronomers with surprising revelations about the universe's infancy. Supermassive black holes, previously thought to form over long periods, have been detected to exist much earlier, prompting researchers to investigate their accelerated growth periods for further insights into cosmic evolution.

US startup Axiom Space is exploring collaboration with India for its space ventures. The company plans to employ Indian launch vehicles to support its mission to create a private space station, a venture intended to succeed the International Space Station, expected to retire by 2030. Meanwhile, Russia's Soyuz rocket has launched with a host of satellites, including two dedicated to monitoring Earth's ionosphere.

