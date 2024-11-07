British Sanctions Target Russian Allies Globally

The British government has introduced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, aiming to curtail its global influence. The measures are not merely focused on Russian officials but also extend to three private mercenary groups tied to the Kremlin, notably including Africa Corps, as well as 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies.

These sanctions further target companies based in China, Turkey, and central Asia. These entities are involved in the supply and production of critical goods such as machine tools, microelectronics, and components for drones, which support Russia's military operations.

According to the British foreign office, the sanctions are designed to disrupt the essential supply chains and impede the capabilities of Putin's war machine. The actions underscore the global reach of Russia's malign activities and demonstrate the UK’s commitment to countering them.

(With inputs from agencies.)