TCS Partners with Air France-KLM for Cloud Transformation

India's leading IT service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced a significant multi-year contract with Air France-KLM.

This agreement is set to transform the airline group into an advanced, AI-ready, and cloud-native organization, propelling it towards becoming the most data-centric airline worldwide.

Key systems migrations to the cloud will ensure operational efficiency and drive the next era of data-driven aviation for the airline group.

(With inputs from agencies.)