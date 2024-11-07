Left Menu

TCS Partners with Air France-KLM for Cloud Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) secured a multi-year contract with Air France-KLM, aiming to transition the airline into an AI-ready, cloud-native data-centric group. Over the next three years, TCS will migrate critical systems to the cloud, enhancing Air France-KLM's operations, efficiency, and customer service.

Updated: 07-11-2024 18:59 IST
  • India

India's leading IT service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced a significant multi-year contract with Air France-KLM.

This agreement is set to transform the airline group into an advanced, AI-ready, and cloud-native organization, propelling it towards becoming the most data-centric airline worldwide.

Key systems migrations to the cloud will ensure operational efficiency and drive the next era of data-driven aviation for the airline group.

