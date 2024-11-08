Left Menu

C-DOT and C R Rao AIMSCS Partn for Advanced Telecom Security and Self-Reliant Infrastructure

The agreement, signed under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Program (CCRP), will bring together the expertise of Indian startups, organizations, and research and academic institutions.

Updated: 08-11-2024 19:17 IST
C R Rao AIMSCS brings extensive expertise to the project as India's first dedicated institution focused on advanced cryptography and information security research. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s premier telecom R&D center under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a landmark agreement with the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS). This partnership aims to advance the development of the Side Channel Leakage Capture Infrastructure and Analysis (SCLCIA) Solution to address potential vulnerabilities in telecom security.

The agreement, signed under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Program (CCRP), will bring together the expertise of Indian startups, organizations, and research and academic institutions. The SCLCIA project, led by C-DOT, will focus on developing specialized hardware and software to capture and analyze side channel data leaks by monitoring real-time power usage fluctuations from Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) executing cryptographic algorithms. This infrastructure aims to address emerging risks in telecom security by providing insights into cryptographic weaknesses potentially exploited through side-channel attacks.

C R Rao AIMSCS brings extensive expertise to the project as India's first dedicated institution focused on advanced cryptography and information security research. With a portfolio of over 380 research publications, numerous technical reports, and several cryptology tools developed, AIMSCS’s contributions will be crucial for SCLCIA’s development. During the signing event, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Technical Director of C-DOT, and Mr. Sriramudu, principal investigator, along with Finance Officer Mr. B Pandu Reddy from AIMSCS, were present, underscoring the collaboration’s commitment to innovation.

Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, emphasized the role of indigenously developed technology in strengthening India’s communication infrastructure. He reaffirmed C-DOT’s commitment to “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by highlighting how SCLCIA aligns with India's goal to enhance telecom security through self-reliant infrastructure, positioning the nation as a leader in telecom security innovation.

The C-DOT and AIMSCS collaboration is set to advance India's telecom R&D capabilities and support the country's vision for self-sufficiency in critical technology sectors. Through this joint initiative, India aims to bolster its telecom security landscape, develop robust infrastructure for future telecom networks, and establish a global standard in secure communication technology.  

