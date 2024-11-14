Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

In a landmark move, British consumer group Which? will initiate legal proceedings against Apple, accusing the tech giant of breaching competition law by locking users into its iCloud service. These claims suggest Apple made it difficult for millions of customers to opt for alternative cloud storage solutions.

According to Which?, customers faced additional charges once their data went beyond the free 5GB limit, allegedly resulting in overbilling by up to 13.36 pounds this year alone for their monthly iCloud subscriptions.

Despite Apple's assertion that customers have the freedom to choose third-party alternatives, Which? argues that around 40 million Apple users in the UK could be eligible for a substantial compensation, calculating nearly 3 billion pounds in possible payouts. The legal suit will be filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)