Early Shoppers Drive Festive Season Growth in Tech & Durables

The Tech & Durables sector observed a significant 13% value-based growth during the recent four-week festive season, a new report from NielsenIQ reveals.

Larger appliances, panel televisions, smartphones, and laptops emerged as leaders in this growth, especially around Diwali, driving 60% of the festive sales total.

The latest data also highlighted a shift in consumer buying behavior with increased sales leading up to Diwali, rather than during the week itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)