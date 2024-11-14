Early Shoppers Drive Festive Season Growth in Tech & Durables
The Tech & Durables sector experienced a 13% growth during the festive season, led by categories like large appliances and laptops. Early shopping trends, especially before Diwali, drove sales, while refrigerators and washing machines showed steady growth. Consumer interest dipped during Diwali week itself.
The Tech & Durables sector observed a significant 13% value-based growth during the recent four-week festive season, a new report from NielsenIQ reveals.
Larger appliances, panel televisions, smartphones, and laptops emerged as leaders in this growth, especially around Diwali, driving 60% of the festive sales total.
The latest data also highlighted a shift in consumer buying behavior with increased sales leading up to Diwali, rather than during the week itself.
