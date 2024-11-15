Left Menu

Rebirth of Alpine Dining: Botta Restaurant Rises Again

The Botta restaurant, perched atop the Swiss Alps at Glacier 3000, has been reconstructed two years after a fire destroyed it. Offering panoramic views of iconic peaks like the Eiger and Matterhorn, the rebuild cost 30 million Swiss francs and is accessible by cable car near Les Diablerets.

High atop the Swiss Alps, where breathtaking views stretch across the Tsanfleuron Glacier and iconic peaks such as the Eiger and Matterhorn, the Botta restaurant has been rebuilt. Two years after a devastating fire, this architectural wonder stands once more.

Named after renowned architect Mario Botta, the restaurant sits 3,000 meters above sea level on a rocky ledge, promising patrons an unforgettable dining experience. The reconstruction, which cost a remarkable 30 million Swiss francs, showcases modern Alpine architecture at its finest.

Access to the restaurant is conveniently provided by an adjacent cable car, part of the Glacier 3000 ski resort located near the village of Les Diablerets in Vaud. As the Swiss franc sits at an exchange rate of 0.8873 to the dollar, the venture proves both a cultural and economic investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

