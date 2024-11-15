India Emerges as Digital Powerhouse: NITI Aayog CEO on Technological Transformation

India is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the digital and economic arenas, thanks to its extensive digital infrastructure. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced the country's projected growth to a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, potentially surpassing the economic sizes of the US and China.

Subrahmanyam emphasized India's unique position as a vast 'digital laboratory', outpacing the world with innovations like UPI, which commands nearly 50% of global financial transactions by volume. With 1,200 universities and a push for digital inclusion, the nation is set for a transformative educational and economic journey.

The CEO also noted India's potential leadership in climate technology, stressing that new, sustainable frameworks could bypass the costly reengineering needed in older economies. Government initiatives aim to position India at the forefront of AI and semiconductor advancements, reinforcing its role as a leader in frontier technologies.

