Netflix Knocked Out: Streaming Shutdown During Tyson-Paul Showdown

A significant number of Netflix users in the United States faced service interruptions on Friday night, during a major boxing event featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The outage was confirmed by Downdetector.com, a website that monitors disruptions in various services.

According to Downdetector, the outage affected 85,021 users by 10:35 p.m. ET, with reports of issues predominantly coming from major cities like New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles. There were also scattered instances of outages in other regions.

While Netflix did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters, the platform has dealt with similar disruptions during peak events in the past. An April incident saw Netflix users encounter brief service issues during a live stream of the dating reality show 'Love is Blind.'

