Left Menu

Loyalty Juggernaut Soars with New AI-Driven Fraud Patent

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. secured a new U.S. patent for its AI technology combating fraud in loyalty programs. This positions LJI as an industry leader, enhancing its GRAVTY® platform with innovative fraud prevention. Strategic collaboration with AWS showcases the company's strength in cloud-native solutions, furthering its portfolio of patents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paloalto | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:36 IST
Loyalty Juggernaut Soars with New AI-Driven Fraud Patent

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc., a pioneer in cloud-native loyalty technology, proudly announces the acquisition of another U.S. patent. This acknowledgment underscores its innovative use of AI in combating loyalty program fraud, safeguarding the commercial integrity of these initiatives.

Shyam Shah, CEO and Co-founder, highlighted the company's ongoing dedication to providing advanced technological solutions tailored to the loyalty industry's most pressing issues. The new patent enhances the GRAVTY® platform, further solidifying its reputation as a robust defense against fraud.

Renuka Uttarala, a Senior Manager at AWS, emphasized the value of Loyalty Juggernaut's cloud-native approaches, illustrating why top-tier companies turn to such solutions. As LJI broadens its patent portfolio, it cements its role as a leader in loyalty technology, empowering global brands with secure and scalable platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024