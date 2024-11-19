Loyalty Juggernaut Soars with New AI-Driven Fraud Patent

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc., a pioneer in cloud-native loyalty technology, proudly announces the acquisition of another U.S. patent. This acknowledgment underscores its innovative use of AI in combating loyalty program fraud, safeguarding the commercial integrity of these initiatives.

Shyam Shah, CEO and Co-founder, highlighted the company's ongoing dedication to providing advanced technological solutions tailored to the loyalty industry's most pressing issues. The new patent enhances the GRAVTY® platform, further solidifying its reputation as a robust defense against fraud.

Renuka Uttarala, a Senior Manager at AWS, emphasized the value of Loyalty Juggernaut's cloud-native approaches, illustrating why top-tier companies turn to such solutions. As LJI broadens its patent portfolio, it cements its role as a leader in loyalty technology, empowering global brands with secure and scalable platforms.

