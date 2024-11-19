U.S. Remains Unmoved by Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Shift

The United States has firmly announced it will not alter its nuclear strategy in light of Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, according to a spokesperson from the White House National Security Council on Tuesday.

The spokesperson clarified that the U.S. expected Russia's recent declaration to amend its nuclear doctrine, following several weeks of hints from Moscow. These changes were announced by President Vladimir Putin, who now permits a lower threshold for a nuclear strike in retaliation to an expanded range of conventional attacks. Moscow also accused Ukraine of launching attacks deep within Russia using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.

The official statement underscored that no observable alterations in Russia's nuclear posture prompted any immediate reaction or need for adjustment from the U.S. It also highlighted the involvement of North Korean troops in Ukraine, describing it as a significant escalation in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)