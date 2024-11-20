Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship: Testing Earth's Limits and Beyond

SpaceX launched another Starship rocket, opting not to catch the booster with mechanical arms. The booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico as the flight did not meet all catching criteria. The mission aims to advance the Starship for lunar and Mars expeditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:57 IST
SpaceX has launched another Starship rocket but chose not to catch the booster with their usual mechanical arms this Tuesday. Instead, the booster was directed to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico after the catch was called off just four minutes into the test flight from Texas. Dan Huot, a SpaceX spokesman, stated that not all criteria for a booster catch were met, resulting in the booster hitting the water three minutes later.

The empty spacecraft still managed to soar across the Gulf of Mexico, aiming for a controlled conclusion in the Indian Ocean. This latest test is part of SpaceX's ambitious plans with NASA to utilize Starship for lunar missions and potentially missions to Mars. Making modifications from previous flights, the recent mission aimed to ignite one of the spacecraft's engines in space – a crucial capability for re-entry from orbit.

Additionally, Donald Trump made an appearance during the launch, marking growing ties with Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder. SpaceX hopes to perfect the recycling of Starship components to reduce costs and increase efficiency for future space travel, building on the success of their Falcon rocket reuse. NASA has invested over $4 billion in SpaceX for upcoming moon landings using Starship, with even grander visions of colonizing Mars one day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

