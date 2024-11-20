India's Digitization Revolution: Transforming Public Food Distribution

India's ambitious digitisation drive has reshaped its Public Distribution System (PDS), turning it into a global standard-bearer for food security initiatives, according to the Union Food Ministry's announcement on Wednesday.

The overhaul has seen the removal of 58 million fake ration cards using Aadhaar-based authentication and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) processes. This has significantly reduced leakages and improved the targeting of resources.

Nearly all ration cards have been digitised, with over 99% linked to Aadhaar numbers. The government has deployed more than 530,000 e-PoS devices across the country to facilitate Aadhaar-verified distributions, ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries receive state-sponsored aid.

