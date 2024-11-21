Scattered Spider Hackers Charged: Unveiling the Faces Behind Cyber Attacks
U.S. prosecutors announced charges against five alleged members of the hacker group Scattered Spider, accused of infiltrating U.S. companies to steal sensitive data and cryptocurrency. The defendants, in their teens and 20s, executed phishing schemes impacting companies and individuals. The alleged cyber crimes occurred between 2021 and 2023.
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five alleged members of the Scattered Spider hacker group. The suspects, mostly in their 20s, are accused of executing phishing attacks to infiltrate dozens of American companies and steal confidential data, including cryptocurrency.
Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, detailed how the defendants sent deceptive text messages warning employees of account deactivation, thereby extracting critical login credentials. These cybercriminals reportedly targeted at least 12 companies across various sectors, victimizing hundreds of thousands of individuals.
Scattered Spider gained notoriety after high-profile ransomware attacks against major casinos in September 2023. Law enforcement's action marks an aggressive stance against such digital threats, urging young cybercriminals to reconsider their paths amidst increasing consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
