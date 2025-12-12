Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Mogul Sentenced: Do Kwon's Downfall

Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy linked to a $40 billion cryptocurrency crash. Kwon admitted to misleading investors about TerraUSD's stability and orchestrating price manipulation. He agreed to pay an $80 million fine and faces additional charges in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:35 IST
Cryptocurrency Mogul Sentenced: Do Kwon's Downfall

Do Kwon, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world and the mastermind behind the infamous TerraUSD, received a 15-year sentence in New York's federal court for fraud and conspiracy. The entrepreneur admitted to deceiving investors about the stability of TerraUSD, a stablecoin intended to maintain a $1 value despite market fluctuations.

The downfall began when TerraUSD faltered in May 2021, slipping below its dollar peg. Prosecutors revealed that Kwon orchestrated a misleading scheme, falsely stating that an algorithm restored its value, while secretly using a trading firm to inflate the token's worth. The crash triggered substantial losses, shaking the cryptocurrency market.

In 2024, Kwon agreed to an $80 million civil fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prohibiting him from engaging in crypto transactions. Facing charges in multiple jurisdictions, Kwon's legal challenges extend beyond the U.S., with potential extradition to South Korea upon serving part of his sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025