Cryptocurrency Mogul Sentenced: Do Kwon's Downfall
Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy linked to a $40 billion cryptocurrency crash. Kwon admitted to misleading investors about TerraUSD's stability and orchestrating price manipulation. He agreed to pay an $80 million fine and faces additional charges in South Korea.
Do Kwon, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world and the mastermind behind the infamous TerraUSD, received a 15-year sentence in New York's federal court for fraud and conspiracy. The entrepreneur admitted to deceiving investors about the stability of TerraUSD, a stablecoin intended to maintain a $1 value despite market fluctuations.
The downfall began when TerraUSD faltered in May 2021, slipping below its dollar peg. Prosecutors revealed that Kwon orchestrated a misleading scheme, falsely stating that an algorithm restored its value, while secretly using a trading firm to inflate the token's worth. The crash triggered substantial losses, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
In 2024, Kwon agreed to an $80 million civil fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prohibiting him from engaging in crypto transactions. Facing charges in multiple jurisdictions, Kwon's legal challenges extend beyond the U.S., with potential extradition to South Korea upon serving part of his sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
