Left Menu

Huawei's Chip Gamble Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

Huawei plans to mass-produce its Ascend 910C AI chip by 2025 despite U.S. restrictions limiting supply. These restrictions, particularly on advanced lithography equipment, have reduced production yields, delaying orders. Huawei prioritizes strategic orders amidst rising U.S.-China trade tensions affecting the semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:47 IST
Huawei's Chip Gamble Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions
AI chip stocks Image Credit:

Huawei is set to begin mass production of its most advanced AI chip, the Ascend 910C, by early 2025. Despite ambitious plans, the Chinese tech giant faces significant hurdles due to U.S. restrictions that have impacted its chip production capabilities.

These restrictions have been particularly challenging for Huawei, as they curtail the supply of necessary advanced lithography equipment. As a result, the company's chip manufacturing yields are notably below the commercial viability threshold. Currently, the yield for Huawei's advanced processors is insufficient, prompting production cutbacks and order delays.

In the broader context, Huawei's struggle reflects escalating trade and security tensions between the U.S. and China. As a focal point of these tensions, Huawei's situation underscores the challenges that Chinese tech firms face amid U.S. trade policies aimed at restricting China's semiconductor advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024