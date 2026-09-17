Huawei Races Against Nvidia: China’s AI Leadership Battle

Huawei Technologies is facing a significant challenge meeting the burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence computing equipment within China, with the company opting to limit sales overseas. According to rotating chairman Eric Xu, Huawei's Ascend 950DT AI chip has shown promising results, prompting extensive discussions with Chinese AI model developers. Many are expected to commence model training using this chip next year.

Eric Xu highlighted at the Huawei Connect conference in Shanghai that the company’s current production capabilities are insufficient to satisfy domestic demand, thereby curtailing the possibility of a comprehensive international rollout. Nonetheless, Huawei continues to supply certain countries where demand is exceptionally strong, albeit in limited quantities.

Huawei’s strategic pivot is orchestrated as part of China’s broader ambition to establish a domestic AI computing industry in light of stringent U.S. export restrictions affecting Nvidia's advanced chips. Huawei outlined an accelerated development timeline for new AI processors, with the upcoming Ascend 960DT chip set for release in early 2027, underscoring its determination to lead in AI infrastructure.