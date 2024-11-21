Russian Defense Foils British Storm Shadows
Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception of two British Storm Shadow missiles, along with other ordnances, in its latest update. Debris, purportedly from a Storm Shadow missile, was found in Russia's Kursk region. The missiles, made by European firm MBDA, are used for long-range strikes.
In a recent development, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its air defence forces successfully intercepted two British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The information was part of a daily summary detailing defense activities over the past 24 hours.
The Ministry further reported the downing of six HIMARS rockets from the USA and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles. Debris allegedly from a Storm Shadow missile was discovered in the village of Marino, located in Russia's Kursk region, with supporting photos circulating via Russian military Telegram channels.
The European missile manufacturer MBDA, responsible for the Storm Shadow's creation, confirmed its design caters to long-range, pre-planned strikes. Despite these events, British officials have abstained from commenting. Notably, the United Kingdom has authorized Ukraine's use of these missiles on its home soil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Storm Shadow
- missile
- UK
- MBDA
- Kursk region
- air defence
- cruise missile
- debris
- HIMARS
ALSO READ
Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk
Moscow's Sky Guardians: Russian Air Defence in Action
Project Akashteer: Innovating India's Air Defence
New U.S. Air Defence Base in Poland: A Symbol of NATO's Steadfast Alliance
Bharat Dynamics Partners with Russia on Advanced Air Defence Systems