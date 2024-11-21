In a recent development, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its air defence forces successfully intercepted two British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The information was part of a daily summary detailing defense activities over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry further reported the downing of six HIMARS rockets from the USA and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles. Debris allegedly from a Storm Shadow missile was discovered in the village of Marino, located in Russia's Kursk region, with supporting photos circulating via Russian military Telegram channels.

The European missile manufacturer MBDA, responsible for the Storm Shadow's creation, confirmed its design caters to long-range, pre-planned strikes. Despite these events, British officials have abstained from commenting. Notably, the United Kingdom has authorized Ukraine's use of these missiles on its home soil.

