Ukraine's Air Defences Triumph in Drone Warfare

In a recent overnight strike, Ukraine's air defenses successfully destroyed 103 out of 154 drones launched by Russia. The remaining 51 drones became 'locationally lost' due to electronic jamming. Kyiv's air force showcased its strength and resilience amidst ongoing conflict.

Updated: 01-03-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:09 IST
In a strategic display of military prowess, Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 103 of 154 drones deployed by Russia in the latest overnight assault, as announced by Kyiv's air force on Saturday.

The operation underlined Ukraine's defensive capabilities, with electronic jamming causing the remaining 51 drones to become 'locationally lost.'

This achievement highlights the ongoing tension and resilience of Ukrainian forces amidst continued conflict with Russia.

