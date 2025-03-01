Ukraine's Air Defences Triumph in Drone Warfare

In a strategic display of military prowess, Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 103 of 154 drones deployed by Russia in the latest overnight assault, as announced by Kyiv's air force on Saturday.

The operation underlined Ukraine's defensive capabilities, with electronic jamming causing the remaining 51 drones to become 'locationally lost.'

This achievement highlights the ongoing tension and resilience of Ukrainian forces amidst continued conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)