Wall Street Rises on Labor Market Optimism and Nvidia Surge
Wall Street's stock indexes opened higher, fueled by robust labor market data and Nvidia's promising quarterly results and forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.2 points, the S&P 500 increased by 23.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 106.6 points at the opening bell.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:06 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
