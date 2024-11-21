Wall Street Rises on Labor Market Optimism and Nvidia Surge

Wall Street's main stock indexes saw a positive opening on Thursday, driven by favorable labor market data.

Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence, also contributed to market optimism with strong quarterly results and an encouraging forecast.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 130.2 points, the S&P 500 by 23.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 106.6 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)