Wall Street Rises on Labor Market Optimism and Nvidia Surge

Wall Street's stock indexes opened higher, fueled by robust labor market data and Nvidia's promising quarterly results and forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.2 points, the S&P 500 increased by 23.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 106.6 points at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main stock indexes saw a positive opening on Thursday, driven by favorable labor market data.

Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence, also contributed to market optimism with strong quarterly results and an encouraging forecast.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 130.2 points, the S&P 500 by 23.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 106.6 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

