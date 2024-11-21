Left Menu

Reddit Outage: Thousands Affected After Software Fix

Reddit experienced a major outage affecting thousands of users on Thursday. This incident occurred just a day after the platform implemented a fix for a software bug that had restricted access for tens of thousands. Downdetector reported over 70,000 outage reports globally.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Reddit faced a significant outage, impacting thousands of users shortly after implementing a fix for a previous software bug.

The bug had previously denied access to tens of thousands of users. Baffled users took to various channels to report disruptions as Reddit worked on resolving the issue.

According to Downdetector, a website known for tracking internet outages through multiple sources, over 70,000 reports were filed regarding the recent disruption.

