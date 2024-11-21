Reddit Outage: Thousands Affected After Software Fix

On Thursday, Reddit faced a significant outage, impacting thousands of users shortly after implementing a fix for a previous software bug.

The bug had previously denied access to tens of thousands of users. Baffled users took to various channels to report disruptions as Reddit worked on resolving the issue.

According to Downdetector, a website known for tracking internet outages through multiple sources, over 70,000 reports were filed regarding the recent disruption.

