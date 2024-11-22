NFL-League cautions players over burglary risk after break-ins

The NFL urged its players to exercise caution on social media and ramp up home security on Thursday, saying they were becoming "increasingly targeted" for burglaries.

Organized groups are targeting homes of professional athletes across multiple leagues, the NFL said in a memo obtained by Reuters, exploiting team schedules and gathering information through "extensive surveillance." "The burglary groups appear to be gathering information on potential victims through public records, media reports and social media," the memo read.

"Surveillance tactics have included attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in a neighborhood." The NFL advised players to make their homes appear as though they are occupied at all times, leaving on interior lights or a television when they depart their property, and to limit the information they post to social media.

"Avoid updating any social media with check-ins or daily activities until the conclusion of the day," the league said. "Do not post images or comments about your residence or hotel accommodations." The residences of twice MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, were both reportedly burgled last month.

NBC reported on Thursday that the FBI is investigating whether the break-ins are related to a transnational crime ring. Two NBA players also had their homes broken into in recent weeks, according to media reports. "It is important for players to maintain situational awareness, practice social media safety, and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of becoming a target," the league said.

