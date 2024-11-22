Arrests in Vegas: Culinary Union's Bold Stand

In Las Vegas, tensions escalated as police detained 57 employees of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas amid a union-led protest over contract negotiations. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Culinary Union, highlighted the workers' frustration over stalled talks regarding a new five-year union pay contract.

Images circulated on X depicted union members engaging in non-violent civil disobedience, blocking a road in front of the prominent hotel. The Culinary Union's leadership, including President Diana Valles, were among those apprehended by authorities during the peaceful protest.

The timing of the strike coincided with the city's preparations for the Formula One Grand Prix, drawing added attention to the union's cause. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, owned by JC Hospitality and partners, has yet to comment on the unfolding events.

