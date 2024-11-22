Left Menu

Arrests in Vegas: Culinary Union's Bold Stand

In Las Vegas, police arrested 57 casino workers from the Culinary Union during a protest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas over demands for a new union contract. The event, which involved road blockage and arrests of union leaders, occurred ahead of the upcoming Formula One Grand Prix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:50 IST
Arrests in Vegas: Culinary Union's Bold Stand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In Las Vegas, tensions escalated as police detained 57 employees of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas amid a union-led protest over contract negotiations. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Culinary Union, highlighted the workers' frustration over stalled talks regarding a new five-year union pay contract.

Images circulated on X depicted union members engaging in non-violent civil disobedience, blocking a road in front of the prominent hotel. The Culinary Union's leadership, including President Diana Valles, were among those apprehended by authorities during the peaceful protest.

The timing of the strike coincided with the city's preparations for the Formula One Grand Prix, drawing added attention to the union's cause. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, owned by JC Hospitality and partners, has yet to comment on the unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024