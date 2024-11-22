Global Missile Tracking: Beyond Cold War Innovations

The United States maintains a highly advanced sensor network capable of detecting and tracking ballistic missile launches globally. Initially developed during the Cold War, this system now features an array of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman satellites known as SBIRS, according to the U.S. Space Force.

These satellites, alongside smaller satellite networks, leverage various sensors to spot missile launches anywhere on Earth within seconds, from minor Scud missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles, detailed William Alberque from the Henry L. Stimson Center. The system integrates video, infrared, and radar data to precisely identify missile characteristics.

Ground-based radars in the United States, Canada, and Britain complement the satellite network, determining missile characteristics and trajectories. While some alerts may be automated, more serious threats demand human intervention. As Space Force advances a $15 billion satellite program, future enhancements aim further to evolve missile tracking capabilities.

