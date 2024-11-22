Left Menu

Global Missile Tracking: Beyond Cold War Innovations

The U.S. has developed an advanced system of sensors and satellites to detect ballistic missile launches worldwide. This Cold War innovation has been refined into a sophisticated network, integrating ground-based radars and space-based infrared systems. The system can identify missile types and threats quickly, with ongoing upgrades planned.

Updated: 22-11-2024 13:36 IST
The United States maintains a highly advanced sensor network capable of detecting and tracking ballistic missile launches globally. Initially developed during the Cold War, this system now features an array of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman satellites known as SBIRS, according to the U.S. Space Force.

These satellites, alongside smaller satellite networks, leverage various sensors to spot missile launches anywhere on Earth within seconds, from minor Scud missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles, detailed William Alberque from the Henry L. Stimson Center. The system integrates video, infrared, and radar data to precisely identify missile characteristics.

Ground-based radars in the United States, Canada, and Britain complement the satellite network, determining missile characteristics and trajectories. While some alerts may be automated, more serious threats demand human intervention. As Space Force advances a $15 billion satellite program, future enhancements aim further to evolve missile tracking capabilities.

