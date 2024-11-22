India Tightens Telecom Cyber Security Measures to Secure Communication Networks
The Indian government has announced new telecom cyber security rules aimed at safeguarding communication networks. These encompass reporting timelines for security incidents, adoption of security policies, and empowering authorities to request data for cyber security. Telecom entities must also appoint security officers and register equipment with IMEI numbers.
In a significant move to bolster cyber defenses, the Indian government has introduced comprehensive telecom cyber security rules. These regulations mandate telecommunication entities to implement stringent measures, including the adoption of dedicated cyber security policies and timely reporting of security breaches.
Under the new rules, the central government and its authorized agencies are empowered to request traffic and other relevant data from telecom operators. This measure ensures proactive monitoring and mitigation of potential cyber threats, while maintaining strict confidentiality and preventing unauthorized access.
Telecom companies are now required to appoint Chief Telecommunication Security Officers and report security incidents within specified timeframes. Additionally, manufacturers of equipment with IMEI numbers must register these devices with the government prior to sale. These efforts aim to enhance the resilience of India's communication infrastructure.
