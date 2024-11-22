Left Menu

India Tightens Telecom Cyber Security Measures to Secure Communication Networks

The Indian government has announced new telecom cyber security rules aimed at safeguarding communication networks. These encompass reporting timelines for security incidents, adoption of security policies, and empowering authorities to request data for cyber security. Telecom entities must also appoint security officers and register equipment with IMEI numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:46 IST
India Tightens Telecom Cyber Security Measures to Secure Communication Networks
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster cyber defenses, the Indian government has introduced comprehensive telecom cyber security rules. These regulations mandate telecommunication entities to implement stringent measures, including the adoption of dedicated cyber security policies and timely reporting of security breaches.

Under the new rules, the central government and its authorized agencies are empowered to request traffic and other relevant data from telecom operators. This measure ensures proactive monitoring and mitigation of potential cyber threats, while maintaining strict confidentiality and preventing unauthorized access.

Telecom companies are now required to appoint Chief Telecommunication Security Officers and report security incidents within specified timeframes. Additionally, manufacturers of equipment with IMEI numbers must register these devices with the government prior to sale. These efforts aim to enhance the resilience of India's communication infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024