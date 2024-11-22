Left Menu

Agentforce World Tour: Embracing AI-Powered Future in India

Salesforce hosted India's first Agentforce World Tour in Delhi. Agentforce, an agentic layer of the Salesforce platform, empowers autonomous AI agents for businesses. Featuring leaders from BIBA, Cosmo First, and GlobalLogic, the event showcased AI’s potential to transform customer success through innovative agent-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:51 IST
Agentforce World Tour: Embracing AI-Powered Future in India
  • Country:
  • India

Salesforce, the leading CRM provider globally, hosted the inaugural edition of its Agentforce World Tour in Delhi, providing an engaging glimpse into Agentforce, a component of the Salesforce platform designed for deploying autonomous AI agents.

The event highlighted Agentforce's tools and pre-built agents, stressing the collaborative role of humans and agents in driving customer success. Participants, including Indian industry pioneers like BIBA Fashion, Cosmo First, and GlobalLogic, illustrated Salesforce's vision for the advancing AI landscape.

Attendees gained practical experience in developing custom AI agents, enhancing their understanding of the platform's potential to transform customer interactions and productivity. This marked an extension of Salesforce's previous announcements at Dreamforce, showcasing AI's evolving role in business innovation and customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024