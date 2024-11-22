Agentforce World Tour: Embracing AI-Powered Future in India

Salesforce, the leading CRM provider globally, hosted the inaugural edition of its Agentforce World Tour in Delhi, providing an engaging glimpse into Agentforce, a component of the Salesforce platform designed for deploying autonomous AI agents.

The event highlighted Agentforce's tools and pre-built agents, stressing the collaborative role of humans and agents in driving customer success. Participants, including Indian industry pioneers like BIBA Fashion, Cosmo First, and GlobalLogic, illustrated Salesforce's vision for the advancing AI landscape.

Attendees gained practical experience in developing custom AI agents, enhancing their understanding of the platform's potential to transform customer interactions and productivity. This marked an extension of Salesforce's previous announcements at Dreamforce, showcasing AI's evolving role in business innovation and customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)