Elon Musk's X Dominates News in India

Elon Musk, the tech mogul and owner of X, proudly announced that the application has surged to become the leading news app on Apple's AppStore in India, a significant achievement since its rebranding from Twitter.

This milestone was highlighted by user 'DogeDesigner' in a recent post, which Musk promptly endorsed, emphasizing X's new standing in the competitive digital news landscape.

Musk had initially acquired the platform in October 2022 for a staggering USD 44 billion, and this latest benchmark highlights X's growing influence in the global news domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)