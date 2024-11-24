Daewoo Expands in India with Strategic Partnership

In a strategic move, the Korean brand Daewoo has announced a partnership with MK Enterprise, marking its official entry in Gangapur City, Rajasthan, a significant hub for batteries and electronics.

Through this alliance, Daewoo aims to offer a comprehensive range of energy and power products, including automotive batteries and electronics, tailored for the Indian market.

The company, with a vast network of over 150 channel partners and 3,000 dealers across India, sees this as a pivotal step in its growth strategy to meet the rising demand for reliable, advanced products among Indian consumers, according to Navin Narang, a company official.

(With inputs from agencies.)