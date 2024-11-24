Left Menu

Daewoo Expands in India with Strategic Partnership

Daewoo, a Korean brand, partners with MK Enterprise to expand its presence in India, focusing on Gangapur City in Rajasthan. This collaboration aims to provide energy and power products, automotive batteries, and electronics, aligning with Daewoo's strategy to cater to Indian market demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:14 IST
In a strategic move, the Korean brand Daewoo has announced a partnership with MK Enterprise, marking its official entry in Gangapur City, Rajasthan, a significant hub for batteries and electronics.

Through this alliance, Daewoo aims to offer a comprehensive range of energy and power products, including automotive batteries and electronics, tailored for the Indian market.

The company, with a vast network of over 150 channel partners and 3,000 dealers across India, sees this as a pivotal step in its growth strategy to meet the rising demand for reliable, advanced products among Indian consumers, according to Navin Narang, a company official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

