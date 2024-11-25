Aartech Solonics Introduces Groundbreaking Adaptive Power Module for Armored Vehicles

Aartech Solonics Ltd has announced a major development in defense technology with the launch of its Adaptive Alternate Power Module (AAPM). The module, intended for Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) and guns, eliminates the need to power the main engine to supply regulated DC power. This aligns with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Significantly, AAPM is designed to extend the engine life of vehicles by up to 20 percent and dramatically cut fuel consumption. The product is capable of operating in extreme climates, from a scorching +60°C to a freezing -30°C, making it perfect for diverse terrains, including deserts and the Himalayas.

The development involved collaboration between Aartech Solonics, Sudarshan Chakra Corps (EME), and IIT Mumbai, with the technology also being validated by IIT Mumbai. Aartech Solonics, established in 1985, has grown from manufacturing electrical systems to becoming a leading innovator in application engineering, focusing on R&D to meet industry demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)