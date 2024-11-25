Left Menu

Unveiling Home Appliance Trends: Techmagnate's Insights

Techmagnate's latest report analyzes pan-India online searches for home appliances, offering digital marketing insights. It identifies top brands and trends, highlighting a rise in search volumes by over 18%, with Delhi leading in searches. Offline purchases are increasing despite online research growth.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi—In an insightful revelation, Techmagnate, a digital marketing powerhouse, has published its latest trends report on the home appliances market. By dissecting pan-India online searches, the report aids businesses in understanding shifting customer behaviors, ultimately guiding them toward growth and market leadership.

Techmagnate CEO Sarvesh Bagla highlighted the evolving demand for diverse products, which sees a continuous rise in online searches across the nation. Despite the eCommerce industry's prior trend assessments, this report marks the inaugural analysis of home appliance search trends within the sector.

Significant findings note an 18.41% surge in search volumes for related keywords in FY'24, with brands like Blue Star achieving over 30% growth. Insights also show a notable 28% increase in air conditioner searches and the rising preference for offline purchases amid extensive online research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

