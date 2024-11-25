Left Menu

Germany's Shift to E-commerce: Online Shopping Boom Post-Pandemic

In recent years, Germans have embraced online shopping, significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant shift towards digital purchasing is evident with 99% of adults engaging in online shopping, reflecting a changing attitude despite initial skepticism towards technological trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:30 IST
Germans have rapidly transitioned into fervent online shoppers following the COVID-19 pandemic, with a vast majority now purchasing clothes, groceries, and medicines through digital platforms.

A recent survey has revealed that 99% of German adults shop online, with 39% doing so weekly. This shift occurs despite Germans historically expressing more negativity towards tech trends than the European average.

Notably, online shopping peaks during events like Black Friday and the Christmas season, with fashion and electronics emerging as top categories. Mobile devices significantly facilitate this trend, contributing to billions in sales annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

