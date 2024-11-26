Drone Revolution: AVPL's Bihar Facility to Empower Local Communities
AVPL International plans to inaugurate a drone manufacturing unit in Bihar's Bihta Industrial Area with a Rs 15 crore investment. The facility will produce 24,000 drones yearly, creating jobs for 10,000 youths, of whom 200 will work in-house. Founded in 2016, AVPL aims to bolster local economies and drone entrepreneurship.
AVPL International has announced plans to establish a drone manufacturing facility in Bihar, marking a significant investment of Rs 15 crore. The plant, situated in the Bihta Industrial Area, aims to produce 24,000 drones annually.
Preet Sandhuu, the company's Founder and Managing Director, emphasized the project's importance not just as a manufacturing hub but as a transformative opportunity for local empowerment and drone entrepreneurship.
AVPL expects to create 10,000 jobs, including 200 in-house positions. Since its inception in 2016, the company has expanded its footprint across 12 states, establishing over 70 skill and incubation centers.
