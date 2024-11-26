British Police Forces Pull Away from Musk's X Amid Content Concerns
British police forces are increasingly moving away from Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, due to concerns over the platform's promotion of violence and extreme content. A Reuters survey revealed a reduction in posts by several forces. Critics argue Musk's free speech approach enables hate speech.
Several British police forces are distancing themselves from Elon Musk's X social media platform, citing its role in promoting violence and extreme content, according to a new Reuters survey.
X, formerly known as Twitter, had been instrumental in spreading misinformation that led to riots across the UK this past summer. The platform has also reinstated accounts previously banned for extremist content. Musk's August statement claiming a British civil war was "inevitable" was met with strong criticism from government and police leaders.
Many critics allege that Musk's stance on free speech fosters hate speech, despite his assertions otherwise. Some police forces have sharply reduced their activity on the platform, with North Wales Police completely ceasing its use. Public reliance on X is waning, and institutions are increasingly cautious about Musk's influence.
