Left Menu

British Police Forces Pull Away from Musk's X Amid Content Concerns

British police forces are increasingly moving away from Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, due to concerns over the platform's promotion of violence and extreme content. A Reuters survey revealed a reduction in posts by several forces. Critics argue Musk's free speech approach enables hate speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:12 IST
British Police Forces Pull Away from Musk's X Amid Content Concerns

Several British police forces are distancing themselves from Elon Musk's X social media platform, citing its role in promoting violence and extreme content, according to a new Reuters survey.

X, formerly known as Twitter, had been instrumental in spreading misinformation that led to riots across the UK this past summer. The platform has also reinstated accounts previously banned for extremist content. Musk's August statement claiming a British civil war was "inevitable" was met with strong criticism from government and police leaders.

Many critics allege that Musk's stance on free speech fosters hate speech, despite his assertions otherwise. Some police forces have sharply reduced their activity on the platform, with North Wales Police completely ceasing its use. Public reliance on X is waning, and institutions are increasingly cautious about Musk's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024