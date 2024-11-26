Britain's Bold Drive Towards a Zero-Emission Future

The British government is set to begin consultations on its zero-emission vehicle mandate, maintaining its ambitious 2030 deadline for halting the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. This move was confirmed on Tuesday by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The consultation will explore proposals on implementing this crucial transition, aiming to incorporate feedback from various industry stakeholders at every step. The approach reflects the government's commitment to a sustainable future while taking into account industry perspectives, according to the spokesperson.

Despite speculation about potential delays, the deadline remains unchanged, offering certainty for the auto sector. However, the government acknowledges the significant challenges the industry must overcome to meet this target.

