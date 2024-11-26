Left Menu

Stellantis Shifts Gears: Luton Factory to Close Amid EV Transition

Stellantis plans to close its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, risking over 1,000 jobs. The company will consolidate UK production at the Ellesmere Port facility, investing £50 million in its electric vehicle hub. While relocating some jobs, consultation with affected employees and unions is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:15 IST
European auto manufacturer Stellantis has announced plans to close its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, southern England, a move that puts over 1,000 jobs at potential risk.

The company, which also owns brands including Peugeot, Citroën, Chrysler, and Fiat, intends to consolidate its UK production of light commercial vehicles at Ellesmere Port, located in northern England. This transition involves a £50 million investment into an all-electric vehicle hub at the site.

Stellantis aims to relocate several hundred jobs from Luton to Ellesmere Port and has begun consultations with employees and unions. The British government expressed understanding for the concerns families in Luton might face, even as it lauded the investment at Ellesmere Port as a step forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

